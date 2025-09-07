Moon turned red as a Total Lunar Eclipse blood moon, or Chandra Grahan 2025, unfolded in the skies. The spectacular celestial event is visible across the country. This rare Moon Eclipse 2025 has the Moon turning a deep red, popularly called the blood moon total lunar eclipse. A total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow across the lunar surface. The Moon, hence, appears red, making it the popular 'Blood Moon'. Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: People Gather at Nehru Planetarium in Delhi To Witness Chandra Grahan (Watch Videos).

Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 Video

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: The moon gradually turned red as the lunar eclipse moved from the partial phase to the total phase pic.twitter.com/KwQtK2EfPV — IANS (@ians_india) September 7, 2025

Moon Turns Red as Chandra Grahan Graces Skies

VIDEO | Lunar Eclipse 2025: The moon slowly begins to glow red as the lunar eclipse moves from its partial stage to the total phase. Visuals from across India. #LunarEclipse2025 (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/NVVBvCPnMv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 7, 2025

Moon Turns Red Amid Total Lunar Eclipse 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | Mesmerising 'Red Moon' or the 'Blood Moon' as the #LunarEclipse enters its Total phase pic.twitter.com/UNlHsPeoYH — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2025

Blood Moon Rises

