Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 Live Streaming on YouTube: Where to Watch Chandra Grahan in India Online? Get All Details Related to March 14 Lunar Eclipse

On March 14, 2025, skygazers will have the opportunity to witness this spectacular event, known as Chandra Grahan which occurs when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon, causing the Earth's shadow to cast a reddish hue on the lunar surface. This rare occurrence is not just a visual treat but also offers an opportunity to observe the various phases of the eclipse, from the penumbral stage to the dramatic totality phase when the Moon appears blood-red. This event is a mesmerising sight, particularly during the totality phase when the full extent of the red colouring can be seen. Watch the videos below for live streaming of Blood Moon 2025 on March 14. Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 Date and Time: Is It Chandra Grahan on Holi in India? Everything To Know About the Celestial Event in March.

Watch Blood Moon 2025 Live Streaming:

Watch Total Lunar Eclipse Live Streaming:

Watch Lunar Eclipse 2025 Live Streaming:

Watch Chandra Grahan Live Streaming:

