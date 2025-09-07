Are you excited to witness the spectacular Chandra Grahan 2025, but can’t step outside, or the blood moon isn’t visible in your area? Skygazers can still catch the total lunar eclipse live online as it lights up the night sky on September 7-8, 2025. The total lunar eclipse, also called a blood moon, will turn the Moon a striking red-orange as it passes through Earth’s shadow. You can watch the entire event safely on YouTube via timeanddate.com's live stream, covering regions across Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. The totality phase, lasting 82 minutes from 11 PM to 12:22 AM IST, promises a mesmerising celestial show. No special protective gear is needed, making it easy for viewers everywhere to enjoy the cosmic spectacle from the comfort of their home. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Chandra Grahan 2025 on YouTube and catch the Blood Moon in real time. Chandra Grahan 2025 in India Date and Time: Understanding the Dos and Don’ts, Sutak Kaal, Blood Moon Significance and Total Lunar Eclipse Live Streaming Details.

Chandra Grahan 2025 Live Streaming:

