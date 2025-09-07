India is set to witness a total Lunar Eclipse, or "Blood Moon," on September 7-8, 2025. The Chandra Grahan will be visible across the country, including major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the partial phase of the Total Lunar Eclipse has begun, and it is visible from various major cities in India. As the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, it blocks sunlight from reaching the lunar surface, allowing only red-filtered rays to bend through Earth's atmosphere and bathe the Moon in an eerie, coppery light. Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Astronomer Arvind Paranjpye Calls September 7 Chandra Grahan a Rare Celestial Spectacle, Says ‘No Fear, Just Beauty’.

Partial Phase of Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 Begins

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 Visible From Chennai

Blood Moon to Grace Night Sky

People Gather at Nehru Planetarium to Witness Total Lunar Eclipse

#WATCH | Delhi | "I saw it, but it was a little blurry. I saw it for the first time. I know when it happens. It happens when the Earth is perfectly between the Sun and the Moon..." says a little girl who reached Nehru Planetarium to watch the #TotalLunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/7MuFdIjfje — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)