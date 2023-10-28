Haridwar, October 28: On the occasion of Ashwini Purnima and ahead of the lunar eclipse, devotees at Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri were seen taking a dip of faith in the Ganges. One of the devotees at Har Ki Pauri told ANI, "Today is lunar eclipse (Chandragrahan) and this is considered to be an auspicious day to take a bath in river Ganga and we have come from Odisha for this purpose. We felt really good and peaceful after coming over here." Lunar Eclipse 2023 Today: Chandra Grahan to Be Visible in India, Know Date, Time, Sutak Kaal and Rituals

As per Hindu beliefs, there is no bathing, charity or worship of any kind during the lunar eclipse and the temples are also closed as well. One of the priests said, "The people who follow Sanatan Traditions take bath at various pilgrimages during this time period and they do charity as well." "On the occasion of Chandragarahan (lunar eclipse), people go to pilgrimages to offer their prayers and express their thankfulness to God, it is believed (in Hinduism) that lunar eclipse is an attack on a God (moon) and in such situation people should stand with him," he said. Lunar Eclipse in October 2023: Will Chandra Grahan Be Visible in India? Know Date, Time and Other Details Here

Devotees Take a Dip in River Ganga at Haridwar Ahead of Lunar Eclipse

#WATCH | Devotees take holy dip in river Ganga at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on the occasion of Sharad Purnima today pic.twitter.com/hSofoWLT5P — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 28, 2023

This is the reason that the devotees have been taking a bath in Ganga since morning after reaching Har Ki Pauri Brahmakund. Meanwhile, Acharya Satyendra Das from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya informed that the Sutak period will start from 4:04 pm after which all the temples will be closed and all religious proceedings will be stopped. He also said that an eclipse will occur at 1:04 am and will be over by 1:44 am. The Acharya also expressed possibility of storms and earthquakes in some places during this time period. He further said, "Pregnant women should pay special attention during this period."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)