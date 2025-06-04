Nine people were killed late last night in a terrible traffic accident in the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, close to Meghnagar. Police officials say the incident happened when a truck carrying cement lost control and flipped over, crushing a car underneath it. Two more people were hurt and taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Although the exact cause of the accident has not yet been determined, initial reports indicate that mechanical failure or speeding may have contributed. Recovery efforts were conducted overnight, and authorities have opened an investigation. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 9 Killed, 2 Injured After Cement-Laden Trailer Truck Overturns on Van in Jhabua District

