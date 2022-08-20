Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday attended the 'Safalta ke mantra' program to honor aspirants selected for UPSC from the state. "Select your own field, put in all your effort & excel at what you want. No parents should tell a child what to do," said CM Chouhan.

— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 20, 2022

