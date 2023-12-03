In Bhopal, BJP workers celebrated the party's apparent landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh by pouring milk on a poster portraying Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Lord Hanuman. The jubilant scene, captured in a video shared by news agency ANI, features BJP workers chanting "Jai Shri Ram" as they express their delight. Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 Results: ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ Powers BJP To Sweep MP.

#WATCH | Bhopal: BJP workers pour milk on a poster portraying Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Lord Hanuman as the party leads towards a landslide victory in the state pic.twitter.com/JHi638VZsq — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

