A video of Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Vijay Shah losing his temper and threatening a man for asking questions is going viral on social media. In the viral video, Shah can be seen addressing a public gathering when a man suddenly gets up to ask him a question. Minister Shah slammed the man from the stage alleging that a local Congress leader, Mukesh Darbar, had sent him to spoil the gathering by allegedly offering liquor. Shah added that if the man tried to disrupt the gathering, policemen would break him. "It is the meeting of the government, if one tries to spoil it, then the police will break him," the minister said. Besides, the minister called the policemen and handed over the man to them, calling him a drunkard. Video: Madhya Pradesh Minister Brajendra Singh Yadav Removes Kurta, Washes Himself After Itching Powder Thrown At Him During Vikas Yatra.

MP Minister Threatens Youth:

विजय शाह एक युवक पर हो गए गुस्सा कहा-यह सरकार की सभा है, बिगाड़ोगे तो फोड़ देंगे" MP के खंडवा में विकास यात्रा के दौरान मंत्री pic.twitter.com/s0bWdepuIz — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) February 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)