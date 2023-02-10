An unidentified miscreant sprinkled itching powder on Madhya Pradesh minister Brajendra Singh Yadav during his vikas yatra. The incident took place when the yatra was passing through a village in the minister's assembly constituency Mungaoli. The minister had to remove kurta and wash his clothes due to the severe itching. The video of the minister washing himself has gone viral on social media. Viral Video: Speeding Bike and Scooty Collide in Lucknow, Deadly Accident Caught on CCTV Camera; One Dead.

Itching Powder Thrown at Brajendra Yadav:

