Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur police recently arrested a shared a video on social media in which he allegedly flaunted a knife. According to a report in FPJ, the youth posted a reel on Instagram in which he was seen waving a knife. The viral Instagram reel also showed the youth trying to act tough in a filmy style. Soon after the video went viral, the Jabalpur police took action against the youth. The accused was identified as Aditya Thakur. Taking note of the viral video, police traced and arrested Thakur and even seized the knife used in the clip. A video going viral on social media shows the youth issuing an apology as police makes him hold his ears and do sit-ups as punishment. Jabalpur: Woman Returning Home After Playing Garba Hit by Vehicle in MP, Traffic Constable Lifts Her on Shoulders and Rushes to Hospital; Video Goes Viral.

Youth's Sit-Up Apology Goes Viral After Being Arrested for Flaunting Knife

#WATCH | #Jabalpur Youth Made To Hold Ears And Do Sit-Ups For Flaunting Knife In A Reel #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/OpIrxQOwwk — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Free Press Journal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)