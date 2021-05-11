Madhya Pradesh Reports 9,754 New COVID-19 Cases, 9,517 Recoveries & 94 Fatalities in Past 24 Hours:

Madhya Pradesh registers 9,754 new #COVID19 cases, 94 fatalities and 9,517 recoveries in the last 24 hours Total cases 6,91,232 Death toll 6,595 Total recoveries 5,73,271 Active cases 1,11,366 pic.twitter.com/uEtiLq1sS7 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

