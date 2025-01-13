Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (former Twitter) to share his thoughts as the 45-day Mahakumbh Mela 2025 began in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagrah with the auspicious Paush Purnima today, January 13. In his post, PM Narendra Modi said that today is a very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture. "Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony," his post read. The Indian Prime Minister also said that he was "happy to see Prayagraj abuzz with countless people coming there, taking the holy dip and seeking blessings". PM Narendra Modi extended greetings to all pilgrims and tourists. Floating Police Station at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh Police Build Special Floating Police Chowki To Help Devotees As 45-Day Mahakumbh Mela Begins on Paush Purnima (Watch Video).

'Very Special Day for Crores of People Who Cherish Bharatiya Values and Culture'

I am happy to see Prayagraj abuzz with countless people coming there, taking the holy dip and seeking blessings. Wishing all pilgrims and tourists a wonderful stay. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2025

