The 45-day Mahakumbh Mela 2025 began with the auspicious Paush Purnima today, January 13. The historic city of Prayagraj is estimated to draw over 40 crore people during the Maha Kumbh 2025 - the largest-ever gathering of human beings. Amid this, a video shared by news agency ANI shows the Uttar Pradesh police's special floating police chowki for the Maha Kumbh Mela. The floating police station has been built to help devotees as the 45-day Mahakumbh began today. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Begins Today! Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj As Mahakumbh Mela Begins With ‘Shahi Snan’ on Paush Purnima (Watch Videos).

Police Build Floating Police Chowki for Mahakumbh Mela 2025

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh police built a special floating police chowki to help devotees as the 45-day #Mahakumbh2025 begins with the auspicious Paush Purnima, today pic.twitter.com/1JE2tzQ8mH — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)