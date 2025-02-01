At the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a family was attacked for cooking chicken. The incident occurred when a group of individuals reportedly took issue with the family’s choice of food. The attackers physically assaulted the family members, removed their tent, and threw the chicken out. A disturbing video from the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj shows a 'sadhu' destroying a family’s camp and throwing their food out. The 'sadhu' is seen dismantling the tent and hurling the cooked chicken while using abusive language. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh Government Brings Fresh Measures After Stampede Deaths During Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Family Cooks Chicken at Mahakumbh, Attacked, Abused by Crowd

At #MahaKumbhMela in #UttarPradesh's #Prayagraj, a family was attacked for cooking chicken. They were beaten up, their tent was removed and the chicken was thrown out. pic.twitter.com/VCKDcaGHdP — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 1, 2025

