A large number of tribal devotees on Saturday participated in the Surjagarh Yatra in Gadchiroli, Maharahstra. The Surjagarh Yatra celebrates the patriotic fervour and religion, where obeisance is paid to Thakur Dev and Baburao Shedmake, who fought against the British for tribal rights. Ten Tribal Students from Maharashtra to Scale Mount Everest.

See Pics:

