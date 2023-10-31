In a tragic incident, a woman was killed on the spot after the ambulance she was travelling in caught fire and exploded on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday, October 31. The incident occurred when the ambulance suddenly broke down while taking the patient for treatment. Realising this, the driver stopped the ambulance. Suddenly, the vehicle caught fire. The driver and the relatives of the patient managed to escape, but the victim got trapped inside the ambulance. The vehicle then exploded, killing the woman on the spot. A video has surfaced on social media that shows the remains of the exploded ambulance. Tanker Blast on Mumbai-Pune Expressway Video: Four Dead, Three Injured As Chemical-Laden Vehicle Overturns and Explodes on Expressway.

Maharashtra Ambulance Blast Video:

