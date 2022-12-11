Mumbai police on Sunday arrested an accused in the 1992 riots case from Goregaon. The accused was identified as Tabrez Azim Khan. The Dindoshi police said that is Khan an accused in the 1992 riots and was declared an absconder by the court in 2004. He was held after 18 years. 1992-93 Mumbai Riots: SC Forms Panel to Look into Records of 108 Missing People.

1992 Riots Accused Held from Goregaon:

Maharashtra | An accused identified as Tabrez Azim Khan, who has been absconding for 18 years arrested from Mumbai's Goregaon area. He is an accused in the 1992 riots and was declared an absconder by the court in 2004: Dindoshi Police — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2022

