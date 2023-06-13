A video of a farmer opting for a unique option to plough his field in Maharashtra's Pune district is going viral on social media. The 9-second video clip shows a farmer of Loni Devkar village of Indapur taluka using a Thar car as a bullock car for ploughing his field. Reportedly, the farmer from Pune's Indapur taluka ploughed the one-acre area with the help of his "Thar cart". The video shows the ploughing cart, which is usually attacked at the rear by a bullock being attacked with a stake of the Thar car in order to use it for ploughing. Bullock Cart Race Accident in Pune Video: Bullocks Take Two Carts Into Water During Competition in Indapur.

Farmer Uses Thar Car for Plowing His Field

