In a bizarre incident that took place in Maharashtra, two bullock carts allegedly entered a water body during a bullock cart race in Pune. A video of the two bullock carts entering the water body has gone viral on social media. The 2-minute 2-second video clip begins with the bullocks getting ready with their carts for the race. As the video moves further, two bullocks can be seen taking their carts and running straight into the water body. Soon after, a few people can be seen jumping into the water to save the men and their bullock carts. The incident took place during a bullock cart race in Maharashtra's Pune. Maharashtra: Seating Structure Collapses During Bullock-Cart Race Amid Heavy Rains in Pune; One Killed, Three Injured.

Two Bullock Carts Enter Water Body During Race in Pune

