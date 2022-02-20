Four Naxal supporters have been apprehended in an anti-Naxal operation in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, caught transporting large amounts of explosives from Telangana to Chhattisgarh. According to police, the rebels have been planning extensive use of explosives in their tactical counter-offensive campaign (TCOC). This campaign, which takes place every year, is when Naxals recruit local youth, provide them training, and launch attacks on security forces.

Check Tweet:

Police have apprehended four Naxal supporters in an anti-Naxal operation who were nabbed transporting a large amount of explosive from Telangana to Chhattisgarh in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district: Gadchiroli Police's press release pic.twitter.com/6jablMF91V — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)