The Maharashtra government is likely to convene a one-day special session of the state assembly on February 20. "State cabinet meeting today approved convening a one-day special session of the legislature on Tuesday, February 20, to discuss the various demands of the Maratha community. CM Eknath Shinde presided over the meeting," Maharashtra CM Office said. The development comes after quota activist Manoj Jarange, who is on hunger strike, demanded a special session of the Maharashtra legislature. Maratha Quotas: Maharashtra Government Trying To Cheat Us, Claims Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil; Marathas To March to Mumbai.

Maharashtra Govt To Convene Special Assembly Session on Maratha Quota

