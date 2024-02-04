The Indian Coast Guard recently saved the life of a man who fell into the sea off Mumbai. Indian Coast Guard officials said that their ship C439 saved the life of a man who fell into the sea off Mumbai from private Yatch McGregor 6. As per ICG officials, the rescue operation lasted for about three hours. The rescued person is now stable and healthy, the Indian Coast Guard said. Indian Coast Guard Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi Greets Indian Coast Guard on Raising Day.

Man Falls Into Sea Off Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Indian Coast Guard ship C439 saved the life of a man who had fallen into the sea off Mumbai from private Yatch McGregor 6. The rescue operation lasted 3 hours. The person is now stable & healthy: Indian Coast Guard pic.twitter.com/qj30IxMu25 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)