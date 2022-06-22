It's a relief for Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale, as she has been granted bail from Thane court. She was arrested on May 15 for allegedly sharing an objectionable social media post about NCP president Sharad Pawar. Ketaki Chitale Case: Marathi Actress Files Fresh Plea Before Bombay HC, States Her Arrest Illegal.

