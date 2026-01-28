Mumbai, January 28: Educational institutions across the state will operate normally this Thursday and Friday, following a clarifying directive from the Directorate of Education. Despite a three-day official mourning period declared after the passing of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, authorities have confirmed that only Wednesday, January 28, was designated as a public holiday. The announcement comes after initial confusion regarding the scope of the mourning period led some to anticipate an extended weekend closure. While the national flag will remain at half-mast through January 30, a spokesperson for the education department stated that regular academic sessions are essential to complete the term's curriculum. Parents and students are advised to follow their standard school timings. Who Will Lead the NCP After Ajit Pawar? Succession Battle and the Party’s Uncertain Future.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Economic Times ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)