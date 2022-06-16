Ketaki Chitale was arrested for allegedly sharing an objectionable post on social media about NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The actress had filed a bail application that was rejected by the magistrate court on May 26. The Marathi actress has now filed a fresh plea before the Bombay High Court in which she has cited her arrest as illegal. Marathi Actress Ketaki Chitale’s Bail Plea Rejected by Magistrate Court.

Ketaki Chitale Case Update

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale files a fresh plea before Bombay High Court. In her plea, she called her arrest illegal. She was arrested on May 15 for allegedly sharing a derogatory post on Facebook against NCP chief Sharad Pawar. — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

