Pandu Narote, UAPA-accused who was arrested along with ex-Delhi University professor GN Saibaba, passed away in Nagpur due to a serious infection of H1N1 flu. In 2017, GN Saibaba was sentenced to life imprisonment for alleged links to Naxals.

Check Tweet:

