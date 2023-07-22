Maharashtra is experiencing significant waterlogging as rain continues to pummel several areas of the state. Roads and homes in Yavatmal are swamped as a result of the town's constant downpour. The NDRF officers are now conducting a search and rescue operation in Rajgad's landslide-affected region. 22 bodies have reportedly been removed from the scene so far, according to ANI. Uttarakhand Rain Forecast Today: IMD Warns of Heavy Rains Along With Thunderstorms and Lightning in Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Pauri and Nainital in Next 24 Hours.

Severe Waterlogging Witnessed in Yavatmal

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Houses, roads in Yavatmal submerged in water due to incessant rain in the region. pic.twitter.com/9Hus9bezuB — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023

