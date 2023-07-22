Heavy to very heavy rain along with thunderstorms & lightning likely to occur at isolated places over Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Pauri and Nainital in the next 24 hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday. Meanwhile, heavy rains have wreaked havoc on India's northern states. In the Himalayan regions of Himachal and Uttarakhand, landslides and flash floods have resulted in the loss of life and property. Uttarakhand Rains: Portion of Gairsain-Karnprayag National Highway Washed Away in Chamoli Amid Heavy Rainfall, People Stranded on Both Sides of Road (Watch Video).

Uttarakhand Rain Forecast Today

Uttarakhand | Heavy to very heavy rain along with thunderstorms & lightning likely to occur at isolated places over Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Pauri and Nainital in the next 24 hours: IMD — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)