Maharashtra reported 48,700 new novel coronavirus cases and 524 deaths in the past 24 hours. With this, total cases in the state are 43,43,727, while the death tally is 65,284.

Maharashtra reports 48,700 new COVID-19 cases, 71,736 discharges and 524 deaths in the last 24 hours



Total cases: 43,43,727

Active cases: 6,74,770

Total discharges: 36,01,796

Death toll: 65,284 pic.twitter.com/9dvTWVCC6u— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

