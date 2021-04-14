On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 58,952 fresh COVID-19 cases and 278 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the case tally in the state stands at 35,78,160 including 6,12,070 active cases.

Maharashtra reports 58,952 fresh COVID19 cases and 278 deaths today; case tally at 35,78,160 including 6,12,070 active cases pic.twitter.com/GZJAg6pSBS — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)