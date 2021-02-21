Maharashtra reported 6,971 new COVID-19 cases, 2,417 recoveries, and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per State Health Department, the total COVID-19 cases in the state surged to 21,00,884 while the total recoveries stand at 19,94,947. The death toll in the state is 51,788.

