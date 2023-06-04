In a tragic incident this Saturday, a morning walker died after being hit by a bus that collided with another bus near Badhwar Park in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade. The accident occurred when a bus driver allegedly lost control and collided with a stationary vehicle. The tragic incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby. Thane Road Accident Video: Elderly Woman Dies After Car Hits Her in Ambernath, Horrifying Incident Caught on CCTV.

Mumbai Road Accident Video:

A morning walker lost his life on Saturday morning after being hit by a BEST bus that collided with a stationary Chalo bus near Badhwar Park in Cuffe Parade after its driver lost control @myBESTBus @fpjindia pic.twitter.com/0MzwK2bDmk — Kamal Mishra (@Yourskamalk) June 4, 2023

