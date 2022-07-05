Avoiding a fatal accident, a ticket-checking staffer rescued a woman who fell off while deboarding the moving train at Bhusawal railway station. The footage was shared by the Ministry of Railways and they also urged travellers not to aboard/deboard a moving train. The dramatic video of the incident went viral.

Watch Video:

रेल कर्मचारी की तत्परता से बची महिला यात्री की जान! महाराष्ट्र के भुसावल स्टेशन पर चलती हुई ट्रेन से उतरने के दौरान हादसे का शिकार हुई महिला को ड्यूटी पर तैनात टिकट चेकिंग स्टाफ ने बचाया। कृपया चलती हुई ट्रेन में ना चढ़ें/उतरें, यह जानलेवा हो सकता है। pic.twitter.com/dSk6aCKwIc — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 5, 2022

