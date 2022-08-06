Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, Tri-colour national flags are being made from Khadi in Mumbai as demand for flags increases amid the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Meanwhile in Jammu and Kashmir, Self Help Group members of Budhal block, Rajouri district were seen preparing the Tricolour to meet the demand for national flags on Independence Day and Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

