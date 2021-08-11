Mumbai, August 11: The COVID-19 vaccination drive has been suspended in Mumbai for two days at public centres due to vaccine shortage. The BMC said that the vaccination against COVID-19 would not take place on August 12 and 13 due to shortage of doses.

Maharashtra: Vaccination against COVID-19 will not take place at state govt and BMC-run centres in Mumbai on August 12 and August 13 owing to shortage of vaccine doses, as per BMC pic.twitter.com/hI1VinHw6M — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)