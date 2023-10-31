On October 31, several prominent Opposition Members of Parliament, including Congress' Shashi Tharoor, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra, and Congress' Pawan Khera, and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav revealed receiving warnings from Apple about potential state-sponsored attackers targeting their iPhones. The alert, originating from "threat-notifications@apple.com," cautioned the MPs of potential compromise to their sensitive data, communications, or even their device's camera and microphone. The warning stated, "ALERT: State-Sponsored Attackers May Be Targeting Your iPhone." MP Asaduddin Owaisi also confirmed receiving a similar alert. ‘ALERT: State-Sponsored Attackers May Be Targeting Your iPhone’: Mahua Moitra, Pawan Khera and Priyanka Chaturvedi Allege Centre Trying To ‘Target’ Their Mobile Phones. 

