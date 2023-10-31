On October 31, several prominent Opposition Members of Parliament, including Congress' Shashi Tharoor, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra, and Congress' Pawan Khera, and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav revealed receiving warnings from Apple about potential state-sponsored attackers targeting their iPhones. The alert, originating from "threat-notifications@apple.com," cautioned the MPs of potential compromise to their sensitive data, communications, or even their device's camera and microphone. The warning stated, "ALERT: State-Sponsored Attackers May Be Targeting Your iPhone." MP Asaduddin Owaisi also confirmed receiving a similar alert. ‘ALERT: State-Sponsored Attackers May Be Targeting Your iPhone’: Mahua Moitra, Pawan Khera and Priyanka Chaturvedi Allege Centre Trying To ‘Target’ Their Mobile Phones.

Mahua Moitra

Received text & email from Apple warning me Govt trying to hack into my phone & email. @HMOIndia - get a life. Adani & PMO bullies - your fear makes me pity you. @priyankac19 - you, I , & 3 other INDIAns have got it so far . pic.twitter.com/2dPgv14xC0 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 31, 2023

Shashi Tharoor

Received from an Apple ID, threat-notifications@apple.com, which I have verified. Authenticity confirmed. Glad to keep underemployed officials busy at the expenses of taxpayers like me! Nothing more important to do?@PMOIndia @INCIndia @kharge @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/5zyuoFmaIa — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 31, 2023

Priyanka Chaturvedi

Wonder who? Shame on you. Cc: @HMOIndia for your kind attention pic.twitter.com/COUJyisRDk — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 30, 2023

Pawan Khera

Dear Modi Sarkar, why are you doing this? pic.twitter.com/3hWmAx00ql — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) October 31, 2023

Asaduddin Owaisi

Received an Apple Threat Notification last night that attackers may be targeting my phone ḳhuub parda hai ki chilman se lage baiThe haiñ saaf chhupte bhī nahīñ sāmne aate bhī nahīñ pic.twitter.com/u2PDYcqNj6 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 31, 2023

Akhilesh Yadav

After @ShashiTharoor, @MahuaMoitra and @priyankac19 an Apple ID associated with Samajwadi party chief @yadavakhilesh has also been targeted. The SP chief has also been apprised by Apple of the same. What is happening? — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) October 31, 2023

