In a major blow to the Samajwadi Party (SP) amid Rajya Sabha Elections 2024, its Chief Whip and MLA from Unchahar, Manoj Kumar Pandey, resigned from his post on Tuesday. Pandey, also the party’s spokesperson, submitted his resignation letter to the SP National President Akhilesh Yadav. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: RS Polls in Uttar Pradesh Set for a Nail-Biting Finish.

Manoj Kumar Pandey Resigns as SP Chief Whip

Samajwadi Party MLA and leader Manoj Kumar Pandey resigns from the post of Samajwadi Party Chief Whip. pic.twitter.com/ib0hp9ewnf — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)