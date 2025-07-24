Recently, the Delhi High Court upheld a family court order dissolving the marriage of a couple on the grounds that the wife had subjected the husband to cruelty by making derogatory complaints to his employer. The division bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Renu Bhatnagar further observed that marriage requires adjustment and parties may take a long time to adjust with each other, but both husband and wife are expected to show due respect to each other. It is reported that the divorce decree aggrieved the appellant-wife. The woman claimed that the respondent-husband resorted to various illegal measures to forcibly evict her and their children from the matrimonial house. The woman further stated that her husband obtained a divorce by levelling vague and frivolous allegations that she made defamatory complaints to his employer, citing physical acts of cruelty. However, the High Court noted that the woman in her complaints to her husband's employer accused him of committing cruelty upon her and the children and also having an illicit relationship. Delhi High Court Fines Woman for ‘Casually’ Filing Sexual Offence Case Against Live-In Partner.

Delhi High Court Upholds Family Court Order Dissolving Couple's Marriage

