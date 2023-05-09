The Kerala High Court on Tuesday took suo moto cognizance of the Malappuram boat tragedy incident. Reacting to the Malappuram boat capsize incident, the Kerala High Court said that such incidents are repeating. "We have police, port authorities. 22 people including children died. Our heart is bleeding. Nobody has fear of law anymore. We won't let this be forgotten." Justice Devan Ramachandran said. So far, 22 people lost their lives in the boat capsize incident near the Tanur coast in Kerala's Malappuram. Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission has also registered a case on its own over the tragic tourist boat accident which lives of 22 people including women and children. Kerala Boat Accident: Human Rights Commission Takes Suo Motu Case.

#TanurBoatTragedy : Kerala HC Takes Suo Moto Action Such incidents are repeating. We have police, port authorities. 22 people including children died. Our heart is bleeding. Nobody has fear of law anymore. We won't let this be forgotten: J. Devan Ramachandran pic.twitter.com/0QxiXSQmQO — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 9, 2023

