West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's helicopter made an emergency landing at the Sevoke air base near Siliguri on Tuesday afternoon due to bad weather. After the incident, Banerjee was taken to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. Sharing an update on the West Bengal CM's health, SSKM Director Dr Manimoy Bandyopadhyay said, "...CM has suffered some injuries due to sudden emergency landing. She is being examined at SSKM for medical management of her condition." He also said that senior doctors are attending to the CM and investigations, including MRI, have been done. He further said, "This revealed ligament injury in the left knee joint with marks of ligament injury in left hip joint. Respective treatment of the injuries has already started. She was advised to get admitted but she said that she will continue treatment at home." Mamata Banerjee Helicopter Emergency Landing: Chopper Carrying West Bengal CM Makes Emergency Landing at Sevoke Airbase Due to Low Visibilty.

