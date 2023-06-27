West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's helicopter reportedly made an emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase on Tuesday due to low visibility. The latter was going to Bagdogra after addressing a public gathering at Krinti, Jalpaiguri. TMC leader Rajib Banerjee has assured that she is safe. UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Varanasi After Hitting Bird.

Mamata Banerjee Helicopter Emergency Landing

Due to low visibility, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's helicopter made an emergency landing at Sevoke Airbase. She was going to Bagdogra after addressing a public gathering at Krinti, Jalpaiguri. She is safe, says TMC leader Rajib Banerjee (file pic) pic.twitter.com/IVNIPV3oJD — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

