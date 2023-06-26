A video of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee making tea and serving people at a tea stall in the state is going viral on social media. The 3-minute 59-second video clip shows Mamata Banerjee making tea at a tea stall in Jalpaiguri's Malbazar. Later, she goes on to serve the tea to the people present there as part of her campaign for upcoming Panchayat polls in the state. Earlier in the day, Banerjee said that the opposition parties are trying to do a "Maha Jota" (larger alliance) against BJP and it will be done soon. West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Mamata Banerjee Says BJP Will Lose Its First Engine in Panchayat Polls, Vows to Form 'Maha Jota' for Lok Sabha Election 2024.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Makes Tea at Tea Stall

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes tea and serves it to people at a tea stall in Jalpaiguri's Malbazar, as a part of her campaign for upcoming Panchayat polls pic.twitter.com/s2TiVIdyET — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

