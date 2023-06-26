West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked the BJP government at the Centre while addressing a rally in Cooch Behar. Speaking at the event, Banerjee said that BJP wants to sell the country. "Their double engines will soon vanish. They will lose their first engine in the Panchayat Elections of the state and the second engine in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," she said. The Chief Minister also said that they are trying to do a "Maha Jota" (larger alliance) against BJP and it will be done soon. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Opposition Leaders To Kick-Start ‘Mission 2024’ With Patna Meeting, Mamata Banerjee Says Will ‘Fight Like Family’.

BJP Wants To Sell the Country

West Bengal | BJP wants to sell the country. Their double engines will soon vanish. They will lose their first engine in the Panchayat Elections of the state and the second engine in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections...We are trying to do a "Maha Jota" (larger alliance) against BJP… pic.twitter.com/kaV3NRFMws — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

