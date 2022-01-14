BMC requested a man to verify any piece of information before sharing on social media after he claimed that a 15 year old child died after she got vaccinated for COVID-19 at Ghatkopar, Mumbai.

See Tweet:

Mr Quadros - we request you to verify any piece of information before circulating it, especially such a sensitive and heart breaking one - please DM us your number - we definitely want to get all details related to this and verify the veracity to do the needful https://t.co/Oq3wediTt2 — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 14, 2022

Dear Citizens, while we are checking the veracity of Mr Quadros’s tweets thoroughly ourselves, we are constantly seeking details from him too, which are still unanswered. If any of you have any details about the girl’s alleged demise please do share https://t.co/H8TrJQ7D6C — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 14, 2022

