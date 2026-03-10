The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, March 9, said that under day temperatures are likely to continue to remain above normal by 5-7 degrees Celsius over Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh during next two days till March 10; by 4-6 degrees Celsius over plains of Northwest India, Gujarat State, Madhya Pradesh during the next three days till March 11. The weather agency further said that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region till March 15, with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds along with hailstorms over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh between March 10-12 and with isolated heavy falls over Jammu-Kashmir on March 10 and 11. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru for today, March 10. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad and Shimla on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Kolkata is expected to receive 0.2 to 0.3 mm of rainfall on March 10.

