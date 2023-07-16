In an incident that would put a movie scene to shame, a gang robbed a clerk of Rs 10 lakhs after distracting him with Rs 20 note in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. After carefully examining the CCTV footage, the police concluded that a gang of thieves orchestrated this meticulously executed heist. The CCTV video shows a member of the gang dropped an Rs. 20 note as the clerk approached close to him. Another member swiftly ran away with the clerk's bag that contained Rs 10 lakhs while he was busy picking up the Rs 20 note.

Man Robbed in Andhra Pradesh Video:

20 రూపాయల నోటు ఆశ చూపి 10 లక్షలు దోచేశారు గుంటూరు - మిర్చి వ్యాపారి వద్ద గుమాస్తాగా పని చేసే హరిబాబు హెచ్‌డీఎఫ్‌సీ బ్యాంకులో 10 లక్షలు విత్‌డ్రా చేసుకొని వస్తుండగా 20 రూపాయల నోటు కింద పడింది చూసుకోమని దృష్టి మలిచి 10 లక్షలు దోచేశారు. pic.twitter.com/kTsoJ1Wvsx — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) July 16, 2023

