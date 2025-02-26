A disturbing incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a two-year-old girl was allegedly run over by a van in Mandsaur. However, she escaped unhurt. The alleged incident is said to have taken place on Thursday, February 20, in Badri village of Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district. A terrifying clip of the incident has also surfaced online. The viral video shows a child running towards a road with her grandmother following her in Mandsaur's Badri village. As the video moves further, a van is seen passing by and running over the girl child identified as Dakshita, daughter of Rakesh Ahirwar of Badri village. However, the toddler escaped unscathed in the accident. Madhya Pradesh: Students Celebrate Birthday With Beer Inside College in Mauganj, Professor Joins Cake-Cutting; Video Goes Viral.

Toddler Escapes Unhurt After Being Run Over by Van (Trigger Warning)

