A shocking video from a government college in Mauganj district, Madhya Pradesh, has surfaced, showing students celebrating a birthday inside a classroom with cake and beer. The incident took place at Hanumana Government College, where students set up a cake on the professor’s table and lit candles. During the celebration, a student called the professor to join the cake-cutting. As soon as the cake was cut, another student popped open a beer bottle, spraying foam into the air like champagne. Some students clapped in excitement, while others objected to the smell of alcohol. The professor, instead of stopping them, was seen enjoying the moment. The viral video has sparked outrage on social media, raising serious concerns about the state of discipline in educational institutions. Bhavnagar: Angry Father Repeatedly Stabs Student With Knife at Gujarat Coaching Institute for Talking to His Daughter on Phone, Horrifying Video Surfaces (Viewer Discretion Advised).

Mauganj Viral Video

