The Ghaziabad Police recently arrested Bhojpuri actor, IPL commentator, and YouTuber Mani Meraj from Patna, Bihar. Mani Meraj was arrested after a Bhojpuri actress accused him of rape, unnatural sex, assault and forced religious conversion. The development comes days after a complaint was filed against Meraj on September 18 by a fellow woman YouTuber. The YouTuber had accused Meraj of rape, forced religious conversion, abortion, and fraud. Following his arrest, Meraj was brought to Ghaziabad after the police obtained a transit remand. Abhishek Srivastava, ACP of Indirapuram, confirming Meraj's arrest and said, "Following a detailed investigation by the Khoda police team, the accused has been arrested from Patna. Further action is underway." Ghaziabad police are now interrogating the accused to probe the alleged "love jihad" angle in the case. Vannu D Great Viral Video: Bhojpuri Actress Accuses YouTuber Mani Meraj of Abandoning Her After Marriage; Alleges Multiple Affairs, Forced Sex and Death Threats.

Bihar YouTuber Mani Meraj Arrested After Bhojpuri Actress Alleges Rape

Ghaziabad Police Issues Statement in Connection With Mani Meraj's Arrest

विगत दिनों थाना खोड़ा पर एक युवती के द्वारा एक ऑनलाइन कंटेंट बनाने वाले व्यक्ति मनी मिराज पर दुष्कर्म तथा कतिपय आरोपों के सम्बन्ध में एक तहरीर दी गई थी। प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर सुंसगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया था तथा विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही अमल में लाई गई। विवेचना के क्रम… pic.twitter.com/ntSE5kTfw0 — DCP TRANS HINDON COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPTHindonGZB) October 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Ghaziabad Commissionerate). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

